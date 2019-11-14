Former WWE Superstar CM Punk made a shocking return to WWE programming this week. The Straight Edge performer appeared at the end of FOX’s WWE Backstage show and announced that he would be there next week. It has since been reported that Punk will feature on the show in a limited capacity going forward. The amount of dates that Punk is scheduled for has not been revealed publicly.

CM Punk Turned Down AEW?

Bryan Alvarez claimed on Wrestling Observer Live today that CM Punk turned down a significant offer from AEW to re-join WWE programming, although under a FOX contract. Punk reportedly met with AEW President & CEO Tony Khan and a deal was put on the table. We do not yet the specifics of the deal at this time.

It will be interesting to see if CM Punk takes any further roles in WWE down the line. The former WWE Champion is contracted to the FOX Network and NOT WWE, so there’s guarantee that he will ever appear in-ring again.

24 Wrestling is one of the top Wrestling News Aggregators on the internet. With that in mind we have implemented a new ‘tiering’ system regarding the stories and rumors that we post. Stories from Tier 1 are the most reputable, Tier 2 is from smaller but prominent sites. Tier 3 is for notable rumors but from sources who are not as recognised/reliable as Tiers 1 and 2.

Come back to 24 Wrestling for the News of WWE, WWE In The News, The Wrestling News, Future WrestleMania Locations, New WWE Title, WrestleMania 2021, Wrestle News, Wrestling News, WWE Wrestle, WWE Spoilers, Rumors In Wrestling, Rumours In Wrestling, Wrestling News and Rumors, WWE’s, Rumors WWE, WWE News and Rumors, Results Raw, RAW Result, WWE Results of RAW, Wrestling Observer, RAW Ratings, Wrestling Observer Newsletter News, F4W News, Wrestling, WWE Backstage, WWE Backstage News, WWE Updates.