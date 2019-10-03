Last night was the beginning of the ‘Wednesday Night Wars.’ WWE’s NXT brand went head to head with AEW Dynamite for the first time on television. NXT was shown live for 2 hours on USA Network and AEW was shown on TNT for their debut.

We now have some very early numbers in for the ratings on the night. Dave Meltzer revealed on the Wrestling Observer Radio show that AEW actually won in at least one metric.

Melzter claimed that he had viewership data for both shows on the PlayStation Vue streaming service. Reportedly AEW Dynamite had three times the amount of viewers of WWE NXT.

In terms of television Meltzer also speculated that there’s no way that AEW will do “anything less than 1.2 million viewers.”

