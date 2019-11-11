WWE have begun their voyage into the podcasting world. The company officially released the new Corey Graves ‘After The Bell’ podcast a couple of weeks ago.

Now it looks as though WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin will be getting in on the new venture. The @Wrestlevotes Twitter account (Tier 3) revealed that the new show will be called “Broken Skull Session with Steve Austin.” They have also reported that The Undertaker will be the first guest for this brand new podcast.

Reportedly WWE will be looking to make the news official this week, although we do not have a date. Please remember that this is a Tier 3 source so cannot be completely verified.

24 Wrestling is one of the top Wrestling News Aggregators on the internet. With that in mind we have implemented a new ‘tiering’ system regarding the stories and rumors that we post. Stories from Tier 1 are the most reputable, Tier 2 is from smaller but prominent sites. Tier 3 is for notable rumors but from sources who are not as recognised/reliable as Tiers 1 and 2.