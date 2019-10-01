With AEW Dynamite just days away we await news from multiple outlets as to who will/may appear on the show. Sports Illustrated has speculated that former WWE World Champion Jack Swagger/Hager will be heading to Wednesday nights on TNT.

Swagger will return to the cage for his third Bellator MMA fight in October. Hager will be facing Anthony Garrett at Bellator 231 on October 25th. Swagger debuted back in January and has landed back-to-back first round submission wins. There is a chance that Swagger could bring new fans to AEW with a potential Bellator crossover.

