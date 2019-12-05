WWE Superstar Samoa Joe is currently out of action due to a recently sustained thumb injury. Reddit user looselipsbackstage (who has recently revealed scoops on Lana and Rusev, plus WWE’s Survivor Series event) revealed that Joe is set to be re-evaluated on December 30th. There’s currently no word on when Joe is likely to be cleared. But he will be checked by WWE doctors on the 30th when RAW heads to the XL Center in Hartford, CT.

Samoa Joe recently joined the WWE RAW announce team, replacing Dio Maddin. Maddin recently returned to the Performance Center to continue his dream of becoming an in-ring competitor. Joe will be joining Vic Joseph and WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler until he is ready to return to the ring.

24 Wrestling is one of the top Wrestling News Aggregators on the internet. With that in mind we have implemented a new ‘tiering’ system regarding the stories and rumors that we post. Stories from Tier 1 are the most reputable, Tier 2 is from smaller but prominent sites. Tier 3 is for notable rumors but from sources who are not as recognised/reliable as Tiers 1 and 2.

Come back to 24 Wrestling for the News of WWE, WWE In The News, The Wrestling News, Future WrestleMania Locations, New WWE Title. WrestleMania 2021. Wrestle News. Wrestling News, WWE Wrestle, WWE Spoilers, Rumors In Wrestling, Rumours In Wrestling, Wrestling News and Rumors. WWE’s, Rumors WWE. WWE News and Rumors, Results Raw, RAW Result, WWE Results of RAW, Wrestling Observer, RAW Ratings. Wrestling Observer Newsletter News, F4W News. Wrestling, WWE Backstage, WWE Backstage News, WWE Updates.