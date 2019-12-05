WWE Superstar Xavier Woods is currently out of action due to an Achilles Tendon injury. The New Day member sustained the injury earlier this year whilst on WWE’s tour of Australia. According to Reddit user looselipsbackstage (who has recently revealed scoops on Lana and Rusev, plus WWE’s Survivor Series event) Woods’ evaluation on his injury has been pushed forward from July to May.

It was noted that when a talent’s evaluation date is moved forward they are usually ahead of schedule in terms of recovery. Woods recently spoke to Chuck Carroll of CBS Sports and admitted that there was no fixed timetable for his return. “There’s no real timetable on when I’ll be back. It could be 5 months. It could be 9 months. There’s a lot of wiggle room in there.”

