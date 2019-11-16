WWE will soon be hosting their Survivor Series event on the WWE Network. The main draw of the show is that for the first time ever RAW, SmackDown and NXT will be colliding on the card. One of the more intriguing matches already announced is a ‘mid-card’ title triple threat match. United States Champion AJ Styles, NXT North American Champion Roderick Strong and Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura is advertised.

Shinsuke to lose the belt?

When the match was first booked several outlets reported that the participants in the match could change between now and Survivor Series. Wrestling Observer Radio were reporting that Nakamura was scheduled to lose the Intercontinental title before the PPV. This is now likely to not happen and the advertised triple threat will go ahead.

Bryan vs Fiend

There’s no confirmation. But it has been rumored that Daniel Bryan would dethrone Nakamura before the PPV. These plans changed when Bryan was inserted into the Universal Championship picture on last night’s SmackDown on FOX.

24 Wrestling is one of the top Wrestling News Aggregators on the internet. With that in mind we have implemented a new ‘tiering’ system regarding the stories and rumors that we post. Stories from Tier 1 are the most reputable, Tier 2 is from smaller but prominent sites. Tier 3 is for notable rumors but from sources who are not as recognised/reliable as Tiers 1 and 2.

Come back to 24 Wrestling for the News of WWE, WWE In The News, The Wrestling News, Future WrestleMania Locations, New WWE Title, WrestleMania 2021, Wrestle News, Wrestling News, WWE Wrestle, WWE Spoilers, Rumors In Wrestling, Rumours In Wrestling, Wrestling News and Rumors, WWE’s, Rumors WWE, WWE News and Rumors, Results Raw, RAW Result, WWE Results of RAW, Wrestling Observer, RAW Ratings, Wrestling Observer Newsletter News, F4W News, Wrestling, WWE Backstage, WWE Backstage News, WWE Updates.