24 Wrestling was recently contacted by ‘someone in WWE’ regarding the Mike Kanellis/Bennett situation.

Reportedly there are rumblings that Kanellis’ recent Twitter post regarding his future with the company may have been part of an elaborate ‘work.’ Kanellis is currently embroiled in a ‘who’s the daddy?’ angle along with his real life partner Maria Kanellis. Mike wrote in his post that he had become frustrated in his position within WWE. Kanellis also confirmed that he wanted to work in the likes of the UK, Europe and beyond.

With Paul Heyman at the helm of RAW as the Executive Director there is a chance that this could be the case. Whilst the likelihood is that Kanellis is truly attempting to leave the company it is not out of the realms of possibility that Heyman could be working on a ‘fourth wall breaking’ angle.

We would very much like to clarify that this is a Tier 3 source. We do not want to plague the site with news that is potentially spurious. Please take this with a pinch of salt and let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

