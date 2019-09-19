Former RAW Tag Team Champion Jason Jordan may not be appearing in a WWE ring ever again. Dave Meltzer reported in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that the former RAW Superstar was not likely to be cleared by WWE. There have apparently been talks backstage in WWE centered around Jordan’s future. There is a palpable sense that he will never return to in-ring competition for WWE.

Jordan has been out of action for WWE since February of 2018. Kurt Angle’s ‘illegitimate son’ underwent neck surgery and has not been seen since. It was reported back January 2019 that Jordan was doing “pretty good.” However Jordan was still having issues with his gripping power and his inability to make a fist in one hand. Jordan apparently has also been struggling to fully control the same hand.

We will update when we have more on this story.

