AEW Superstar and former IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kenny Omega recently returned to Japan to perform as part of a recent DDT event.

According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, New Japan Pro Wrestling apparently tried to stop Omega entering the country. Dave Meltzer noted that this was the third time that this has happened to Omega since leaving New Japan earlier this year. Omega tweeted after he arrived in Japan last weekend, writing “somehow, I’ve made it. See you all soon.”

AEW Executive Vice President Nick Jackson recently stated that a chance of an AEW/NJPW partnership had “zero chance of happening.” This recent news involving Omega reportedly having difficulties getting into the country appears to be another set back for any potential collaboration.

