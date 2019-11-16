Last night’s WWE SmackDown show featured a MizTV segment that was interrupted by Bray Wyatt’s Firefly Fun House. Former WWE Champion Daniel Bryan was being interviewed by The Miz and Wyatt appeared on the titantron. The segment continued with Bryan demanding a match for the Universal Championship, which Wyatt agreed to.

The Fiend vs The Miz?

According to Wrestling Observer Radio, the match was originally going to see ‘The Fiend’ defend his title against The Miz at the upcoming Survivor Series PPV. According to Dave Meltzer these plans were scrapped when Wyatt was unable to return in time for the SmackDown event following Crown Jewel.

Why The Universal Championship Match Change?

This is an interesting development. Bryan and Miz were two of the only ‘main roster’ Superstars available for that post-Crown Jewel show. If The Miz was originally scheduled then why was he replaced with Bryan? There is likely another commercial reason that has not been made public. Miz is obviously a well-liked ‘company guy’ but a feud between Bryan and Wyatt is likely to have more ‘box office appeal.’

