WWE Superstar Rusev returned to RAW this past Monday. The former US Champion took on Mike Kanellis after Kanellis had lost a bout against Ricochet. Rusev appeared and was seemingly going to be used as part of the ongoing Kanellis pregnancy angle.

It is now being reported that Rusev may not be the actual ‘father’ in this storyline.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter had an update on the story. Dave Meltzer has stated that Rusev will definitely not be revealed as the father of Maria’s baby. WWE are reportedly looking at creating a mystery angle regarding who the actual father is. The company are hoping that this long term storyline could help boost ratings.

Meltzer did note that this story is being used as more of a running joke instead of an actual angle. However this is interesting as WWE are apparently hoping that it will somehow boost ratings.

