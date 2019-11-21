WWE commentator Dio Maddin has not been seen on WWE television since the November 4th edition of RAW. Maddin stood up to WWE Champion Brock Lesnar, who was stalking Jerry ‘The King’ Lawler and spoiling for a fight.

Fans have questioned whether WWE has decided against the 3-man commentary booth going forward. According to PWInsider the company has kept Maddin off of TV to sell the brutal beatdown from Lesnar. There’s currently no word on when Maddin is likely to return. Several WWE Superstars have been featured on commentary over the past few weeks, with Samoa Joe joining the booth this past Monday.

24 Wrestling is one of the top Wrestling News Aggregators on the internet. With that in mind we have implemented a new ‘tiering’ system regarding the stories and rumors that we post. Stories from Tier 1 are the most reputable, Tier 2 is from smaller but prominent sites. Tier 3 is for notable rumors but from sources who are not as recognised/reliable as Tiers 1 and 2.

