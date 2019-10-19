WWE recently held their annual Draft event. One of the big signings for Friday Night Smackdown was WWE Champion Brock Lesnar. The ‘Beast Incarnate’ is due to face former UFC Heavyweight Champion Cain Velasquez at the Crown Jewel event in just under a week.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter Lesnar was signed to Smackdown for a specific reason. Dave Meltzer reported in this week’s Observer Newsletter that “FOX wanted Lesnar or Rousey on the show as their big sports star.”

We do not know as of yet when Ronda Rousey will return to WWE. WWE COO Triple H did recently state that Rousey is definitely returning, it is just a matter of when.

