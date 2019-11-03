WWE held their Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia this past Thursday. The show, which took place from Riyadh, saw some controversial moments take place on and off screen. Several WWE Superstars and Production crew had problems leaving the Kingdom, with full details being sketchy as to why.

One of the bigger controversies on-screen was the length of the WWE Championship match on the show. Brock Lesnar vs Cain Velasquez took only 2 minutes to be resolved, when Lesnar locked in a kimura on the former UFC Heavyweight Champion.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter this week claimed that the match was always planned to be short. However with Velasquez’s knee being in extremely bad shape they opted to have a match where not much at all happened. There were apparently plans originally for Lesnar to have a bout with Tyson Fury, who fought Braun Strowman on the show.

