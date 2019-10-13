Tyson Fury will be making his WWE in-ring debut at the Crown Jewel event on Thursday October 31st. Fury will be heading to Saudi Arabia to take on Braun Strowman in a huge crossover singles match.

Dave Meltzer recently stated on the Wrestling Observer Radio show that Mohammad bin Salman, the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia wanted Fury to compete in the Kingdom.

The match is currently being looked at as a one-off for Fury. Tyson will be taking on Deontay Wilder in February 2020 in a highly anticipated rematch from their first bout draw.

Fury’s UK promoter Frank Warren recently made some comments on Fury’s involvement. “Tyson and his kids are huge fans. And how do you say ‘no’ when he’s got his heart set on it? The timing might not be optimal. But Tyson needs to be ready to fight Deontay in February so he couldn’t afford to wait around, and it is going to bring huge exposure to himself and to WWE.”

24 Wrestling is one of the top Wrestling News Aggregators on the internet. With that in mind we have implemented a new ‘tiering’ system regarding the stories and rumors that we post. Stories from Tier 1 are the most reputable, Tier 2 is from smaller but prominent sites. Tier 3 is for notable rumors but from sources who are not as recognised/reliable as Tiers 1 and 2.