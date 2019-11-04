24 Wrestling was recently contacted by ‘someone in WWE’ regarding the Seth Rollins ‘statement’ that he will be making tonight on RAW. WWE Superstar and former Universal Champion Seth Rollins took to Twitter earlier today to make a statement about tonight’s WWE RAW programme.

Rollins wrote “so much swirling in my head after #CrownJewel. Thank you @dubaitourism & @RingsideC #RingsideFest & all of our incredible fans for the weekend. Will address my future tonight on #Raw.”

Whilst we do not have official confirmation of what Rollins will be stating, there is a chance that he could be moving to SmackDown as of this week. This is exactly what 24 Wrestling have been told by the ‘insider’, that Rollins will be heading to the blue brand as a ‘make good’ for Brock Lesnar leaving Friday nights on FOX.

We would very much like to clarify that this is a Tier 3 source. We do not want to plague the site with news that is potentially spurious. Please take this with a pinch of salt and let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

24 Wrestling is one of the top Wrestling News Aggregators on the internet. With that in mind we have implemented a new ‘tiering’ system regarding the stories and rumors that we post. Stories from Tier 1 are the most reputable, Tier 2 is from smaller but prominent sites. Tier 3 is for notable rumors but from sources who are not as recognised/reliable as Tiers 1 and 2.