WrestlingINC has reported that The Usos will be returning to WWE television shortly. Raj Giri wrote that the former Tag Team Champions to WWE television on Friday’s episode of SmackDown.

The site wrote the following: “The tag team are currently members of the RAW roster. They have not appeared on television since the July 29th episode of RAW, where The OC defeated the brothers and then-RAW Tag Team Champions The Revival for the titles. Days before the match, Jimmy Uso was arrested for DUI in Pensacola, Florida on July 25th.”

It would be interesting for the brothers to return on such a high profile event. This Friday’s Smackdown will of course be the debut episode on the FOX Network.

24 Wrestling is one of the top Wrestling News Aggregators on the internet. With that in mind we have implemented a new ‘tiering’ system regarding the stories and rumors that we post. Stories from Tier 1 are the most reputable, Tier 2 is from smaller but prominent sites. Tier 3 is for notable rumors but from sources who are not as recognised/reliable as Tiers 1 and 2.

This rumor comes from WrestlingINC. This is a Tier 2 site.