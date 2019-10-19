WWE will be headed to Saudi Arabia this week for their Crown Jewel Network event. Some big bouts have already been confirmed for the show, including Brock Lesnar vs Cain Velasquez and Braun Strowman vs Tyson Fury.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter also reported that several top legends/stars will not be heading to the Kingdom. Several of the bigger performers who have already appeared at the Saudi events have been left off, which is interesting.

Meltzer wrote that “even though Undertaker was used in the first announcement for the show and he’s been a key part of the previous shows, neither he nor Bill Goldberg at this point are slated to be on the show, likely with the idea it makes no sense to have other outside attractions when you already have Velasquez and Fury.”

Dave also confirmed some of the main roster stars who will not be appearing. “Kevin Owens and Daniel Bryan refused to work the last Saudi Arabia show and at this point neither are scheduled for this show either. Sami Zayn, who was not allowed to work any of the shows since this series began due to his ethnicity, is also not scheduled for the show at this point even though Shinsuke Nakamura is.”