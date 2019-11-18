WWE will soon be hosting their annual Survivor Series event. The company announced back at Crown Jewel that for the first time ever NXT will be part of the former ‘thanksgiving tradition.’

There are now reports that NXT’s head Triple H may be joining the brand when they go to war. @Wrestlevotes have reported that there’s been a recent push from WWE’s creative team to get ‘The Game’ to join Team NXT for the 15-man elimination match. That bout will see Team RAW, Team SmackDown and Team NXT collide.

There has apparently been mixed reactions to the idea backstage, including from Triple H himself. Reportedly Triple H doesn’t want to be part of the event in a wrestling capacity. The current plan is apparently for NXT Champion Adam Cole to lead the team into Survivor Series, although this may change if Triple H is part of the team.

24 Wrestling is one of the top Wrestling News Aggregators on the internet. With that in mind we have implemented a new ‘tiering’ system regarding the stories and rumors that we post. Stories from Tier 1 are the most reputable, Tier 2 is from smaller but prominent sites. Tier 3 is for notable rumors but from sources who are not as recognised/reliable as Tiers 1 and 2.

Come back to 24 Wrestling for the News of WWE, WWE In The News, The Wrestling News, Future WrestleMania Locations, New WWE Title, WrestleMania 2021, Wrestle News, Wrestling News, WWE Wrestle, WWE Spoilers, Rumors In Wrestling, Rumours In Wrestling, Wrestling News and Rumors, WWE’s, Rumors WWE, WWE News and Rumors, Results Raw, RAW Result, WWE Results of RAW, Wrestling Observer, RAW Ratings, Wrestling Observer Newsletter News, F4W News, Wrestling, WWE Backstage, WWE Backstage News, WWE Updates.