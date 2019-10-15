Boxing Superstar Tyson Fury will be heading to Saudi Arabia on October 31st for WWE’s Crown Jewel. The ‘Gypsy King’ will be taking on Braun Strowman in a feature singles match alongside Brock Lesnar vs Cain Velasquez.

WWE’s deal with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has been noted for the huge payday that the company will be getting over the next few years. Several top stars in WWE (including legends) have been given a massive one-off paycheque for a nights work.

According to Alex McCarthy of talkSPORT Fury’s pay is “in the ballpark” of $15 million. We do not currently have confirmation on that dollar amount.

The match between the two heavyweights will be a one-off event. Fury will be facing Deontay Wilder in February so will unable to get physical in WWE beyond the 31st.

