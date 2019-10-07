It looks as though WWE are trying to stack up their latest Saudi Arabia show. The company will be heading over to the Kingdom on October 31st for a stacked card that just keeps getting bigger. Can Velasquez vs Brock Lesnar is already likely to be on the card. However the latest rumor may even trump that in terms of mainstream appeal.

Boxing superstar Tyson Fury appeared on Smackdown this past Friday night in a segment with Braun Strowman. The ‘Monster Amongst Men’ Strowman goaded Fury into jumping the guardrail. Security then intervened and restrained Fury to end the segment.

Dave Meltzer claimed on his most recent episode of Wrestling Observer Radio that the match will be happening soon. Fury vs Strowman is reportedly being slated for Crown Jewel. Meltzer did note this isn’t as “official” but it’s the “prevailing talk.”

