WWE Superstar Luke Harper returned to WWE programming this past Sunday at the Clash of Champions event. The former Wyatt Family member attacked Roman Reigns during his match against Rowan.

There now appears to be an update on Luke Harper’s WWE contract. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter have claimed that Harper has not actually signed a new contract with WWE. Reportedly Harper’s contract was set to expire in “a few months” but this was frozen for around six months. Harper took time off after undergoing wrist surgery.

Harper has also reportedly asked WWE for his release multiple times. Dave Meltzer notes that Harper has asked “in a very nice way” (whatever that means) but he has been turned down on more than one occasion.

It is interesting that Harper has not reportedly signed a new deal but he is now involved in one of WWE’s biggest storylines. It was also noted by Meltzer that Harper was only actually contacted about appearing at ‘Clash’ on September 13th.

WWE appear to be going with a Roman Reigns and Daniel Bryan vs Harper and Rowan match for Hell In a Cell. There’s a good chance that Bryan ‘turns’ on Roman to further the angle, but this is not confirmed at this time.

