WWE Superstar Matt Hardy is reportedly coming to the end of his current contract. The former ECW Champion reportedly will be finishing up with the company as things stand in February 2020. This date had previously been revealed by many outlets to actually be March of 2020.

New Deal?

PWInsider are reporting that Hardy and the company are close in terms of monetary agreement on a new deal. It is however the ‘creative’ aspect of Hardy’s new deal that is apparently the difference maker at this point. Hardy apparently wants to make sure that his character is used correctly, as this would likely be the last deal that he signs in his illustrious wrestling career.

Return to TV

Hardy recently returned to television and lost against Buddy Murphy on RAW. Both Matt and Jeff Hardy had been off WWE programming since Jeff’s knee injury after WrestleMania.

24 Wrestling is one of the top Wrestling News Aggregators on the internet. With that in mind we have implemented a new ‘tiering’ system regarding the stories and rumors that we post. Stories from Tier 1 are the most reputable, Tier 2 is from smaller but prominent sites. Tier 3 is for notable rumors but from sources who are not as recognised/reliable as Tiers 1 and 2.

Come back to 24 Wrestling for the News of WWE, WWE In The News, The Wrestling News, Future WrestleMania Locations, New WWE Title, WrestleMania 2021, Wrestle News, Wrestling News, WWE Wrestle, WWE Spoilers, Rumors In Wrestling, Rumours In Wrestling, Wrestling News and Rumors, WWE’s, Rumors WWE, WWE News and Rumors, Results Raw, RAW Result, WWE Results of RAW, Wrestling Observer, RAW Ratings, Wrestling Observer Newsletter News, F4W News, Wrestling, WWE Backstage, WWE Backstage News, WWE Updates.