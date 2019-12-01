As we recently reported, NXT commentator Mauro Ranallo was reportedly in ‘bad shape’ last week following comments made by his WWE colleague Corey Graves.

“I’d imagine they have a lot to offer”

The comments that reportedly led to the current issues reads as follows. “Just for the record guys, I know you wouldn’t know it, but there’s actually a WWE Hall of Famer AND a former Ring of Honor Champion on commentary. I’d imagine they have a lot to offer.” Graves made these comments on Twitter during NXT Takeover: WarGames.

“Doing Better”

According to Wrestling Observer Radio, Mauro is now “doing better.” Dave Meltzer had reported last week that Ranallo was in a ‘bad place.’

Graves did issue the following apology recently on his ‘After The Bell’ podcast. “This past Saturday, during the Takeover: WarGames event, I sent out a tweet,” Graves began. “It was an unpopular opinion. As I often do with the intention of just stirring up a little controversy. Maybe have something fun to talk about on TV or here on the show. It was maybe not the most professional way to go about things. And it was never meant to offend or disrespect or disparage anybody. That was never my intention. If it was taken as such, I apologize deeply. That was not my intention. I would never intentionally cause anybody undue stress, especially a co-worker. So, I apologize.”

