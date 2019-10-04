There have been rumblings from those within WWE and wrestling media that a potential NXT Japan brand would be forming within the next couple of years. It can be argued that the NXT UK promotion that WWE introduced has been less than commercially viable. However the potential of bringing the WWE-style of in ring to Japan has been considered.

Dave Meltzer made comments on the progress of the new venture in this week’s Wrestling Observer Newsletter. “WWE has been attempting to make moves to set up NXT Japan but it’s become very difficult due to Japanese culture. But that was very high on the priority list and a lot of deals were offered and looked into.”

What Meltzer means by ‘Japanese culture’ isn’t made clear in the Newsletter.

