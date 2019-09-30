WWE will be presenting their Smackdown show live on Friday for the first time in years this week. The company will finally be heading to the FOX Network with a huge potential for new viewership on the blue brand.

There are already several main event caliber legends announced for the show. One of the rumored Superstars expected to return is The Rock. F4WOnline has revealed that both WWE and The Rock’s people are working on a deal for the ‘Great One’ to return for an appearance. It all depends on Rock’s schedule.

The Rock may appear to promote his Jungle Cruise movie, which Disney will release on July 24, 2020.

