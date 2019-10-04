Whilst we have absolutely nothing concrete it looks as though The Undertaker will be appearing at WWE’s Saudi Arabia event this month. The company will be heading to Ryadh on October 31st for a live WWE Network event.

A Team Hogan vs Team Flair match has already been confirmed for the event. Seth Rollins, Randy Orton, Baron Corbin and Rusev are the currently announced participants.

Dave Meltzer claimed in this week’s Wrestling Observer Newsletter that ‘The Deadman’ would likely be heading to Saudi Arabia at the end of the month. Meltzer wrote that “Undertaker has done promotional work already so he’ll be on the show most likely.”

This is however not confirmed and we will look to get further updates.

