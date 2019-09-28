There’s been some speculation on the future of AEW television in the UK this week. ITV recently announced that the Dynamite programme would be shown on ITV4 but in a much weaker timeslot than previously anticipated.

ITV revealed that the show would air on Sundays at around 8:15am. That would mean that the show would air 4 days after the US on Wednesday and even air AFTER some PPV events. So you would see a ‘go-home’ show after the actual PPV.

Dave Meltzer revealed the latest on the Dynamite/UK plans earlier today on Wrestling Observer Radio. He revealed that “TNT and ITV couldn’t get it together.” He also went on to say that the situation was complicated but that AEW are working with ITV to try and get a better time slot.

