WWE held one of their more maligned events of 2019 last Sunday. The Hell In a Cell show was headlined by a highly anticipated main event between Seth Rollins and ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt inside the Cell structure.

If for some reason you weren’t aware the match ended in a ref stoppage. Many fans believed that the show was going off air with a DQ in a HIAC match but this was not the case. Now, we’ve got Vince McMahon’s supposed reaction to the negativity being thrown at the finish to the match.

Dave Meltzer wrote the following in the latest episode of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. “Vince McMahon was reportedly, and this was confirmed by multiple people, that he was laughing about the crowd reaction and hardly taking it as a negative.”

