WWE held their Survivor Series event last night. The show featured WWE’s top three brands colliding on PPV for the very first time ever. NXT came out dominant on the night, including in the main event where NXT Women’s Champion Shayna Baszler defeated Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch and SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley.

According to WrestleVotes (Tier 3 Source) Vince McMahon was not happy with the main event itself. WrestleVotes took to Twitter last night and confirmed that “even Vince himself didn’t like the main event last night. Major disappointment.”

WWE have reportedly had big plans for Baszler going into 2020. When NXT changed to a live format on USA Network this was possibly shelved, as the company are keen to keep major Superstars on the NXT brand, as it is the only WWE programming that has head-to-head competition from another pro wrestling global entity: AEW.

Heard even Vince himself didn’t like the main event last night. Major disappointment. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) November 25, 2019

24 Wrestling is one of the top Wrestling News Aggregators on the internet. With that in mind we have implemented a new ‘tiering’ system regarding the stories and rumors that we post. Stories from Tier 1 are the most reputable, Tier 2 is from smaller but prominent sites. Tier 3 is for notable rumors but from sources who are not as recognised/reliable as Tiers 1 and 2.

