WWE are reportedly building to a UFC mega rematch, although in the squared circle. WWE Superstar Brock Lesnar attacked both Rey and Dominick Mysterio last night on WWE RAW in a hot opening to the show.

Paul Heyman cut a promo praising the former UFC star, this was reportedly a way to start the build to a potential Brock Lesnar vs Cain Velasquez match. This is according to Dave Meltzer who reported it on his Wrestling Observer Radio show.

The idea behind the Mysterio attack was to have Lesnar destroy a Mexican wrestling legend. This would cause Cain Velasquez to enter the fray and take revenge on Lesnar, a man who he has previously faced in UFC.

