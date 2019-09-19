WWE’s Hell in a Cell PPV event will be taking place next month from Sacramento. According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter the show has not been selling well.

Dave Meltzer has claimed that “only six of the 22 upper deck sections are on sale and even three lower deck sections on the side of the hard camera aren’t for sale.” Meltzer also noted that Sacramento is historically a ‘strong’ market for WWE, making the news even more dismal.

Meltzer also confirmed that there are around 781 secondary market tickets out and these have an entry price of $43 each. There are currently only three matches confirmed for the PPV. These are Rollins vs. Bray Wyatt for the Universal title in the Hell in a Cell. Becky Lynch vs. Sasha Banks for the Raw Women’s Title, also in Hell in a Cell. Finally Rowan & Harper will be taking on Daniel Bryan & Roman Reigns in a tag team match.

24 Wrestling is one of the top Wrestling News Aggregators on the internet. With that in mind we have implemented a new ‘tiering’ system regarding the stories and rumors that we post. Stories from Tier 1 are the most reputable, Tier 2 is from smaller but prominent sites. Tier 3 is for notable rumors but from sources who are not as recognised/reliable as Tiers 1 and 2.

This story comes from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. This is a Tier 1 site.