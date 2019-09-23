This week’s episodes of Monday Night RAW and Tuesday Night Smackdown will be the final shows with the current stages. This is according to WrestleVotes (Tier 3).

SmackDown will be headed to FOX on Friday, October 4. This will be the premiere episode of Smackdown on their new home and they’re starting the ‘season’ with a bang. Brock Lesnar will challenge for the WWE Championship in the main event against Kofi Kingston.

The September 30th episode of RAW has been advertised by the venue itself (Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix, Arizona) as the RAW season premiere. This is not the first time that RAW has held a ‘season premiere’ episode. It is likely but in no way confirmed that this would be a way to keep USA Network happy as Smackdown Live airs on FOX that Friday and will be used as a way to keep the Monday show as prestigious in it’s own right.

According to the new report from WrestleVotes both shows will be “getting an updated, fresh feeling set.”

24 Wrestling is one of the top Wrestling News Aggregators on the internet. With that in mind we have implemented a new ‘tiering’ system regarding the stories and rumors that we post. Stories from Tier 1 are the most reputable, Tier 2 is from smaller but prominent sites. Tier 3 is for notable rumors but from sources who are not as recognised/reliable as Tiers 1 and 2.

This rumor comes from the WrestleVotes Twitter account. This is a Tier 3 source (the lowest).