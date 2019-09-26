Former WWE Tag Team and Intercontinental Champion John Morrison has reportedly re-signed with WWE. This according to a recent report from PWInsider.

Morrison (now 39) last worked for WWE back in 2011. Since he left the company Morrison has been working for the likes of Lucha Underground and IMPACT Wrestling.

We do not currently have any word on how or when WWE are planning to bring back the former ECW Champion. Morrison was an excellent utility player for WWE in his last stint with the company and it is likely that he is placed on RAW or Smackdown.

