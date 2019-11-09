WWE’s NXT brand recently made a big move to the USA Network. With the brand now going head to head with AEW Dynamite the days of seeing NXT Superstars ‘move up’ to RAW and SmackDown frequently is likely over.

According to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio WWE had some big plans for one such NXT Superstar. NXT Women’s Champion Shayna Baszler was apparently being ‘groomed’ for a major main roster push in 2020. Apparently the plans for Baszler on the main roster were “significant,” according to Meltzer, as the company rates her very highly. This is likely why she has had such a dominant run as NXT Women’s Champion.

Baszler is scheduled to captain a team for the first ever Women’s War Games match. Shayna will be joined by Io Shirai, Bianca Belair, and a to be announced partner on November 23rd at NXT TakeOver: WarGames. The final member for both teams in the match is yet to be revealed.

