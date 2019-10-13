It appears as though WWE will not be holding a Mae Young Classic tournament in 2019. Dave Meltzer recently reported in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that the company had ‘nixed’ plans for the (at one point) annual event.

WWE had apparently had plans to hold the 2019 MYC tapings on Saturday, November 2 and Sunday, November 3. These would have been at Full Sail Live in Winter Park, Florida, but then plans were abruptly changed.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter added that WWE had decided against holding another all-women’s tournament this year. However there is a chance that they will be looking to bring back the MYC in 2020.

24 Wrestling is one of the top Wrestling News Aggregators on the internet. With that in mind we have implemented a new ‘tiering’ system regarding the stories and rumors that we post. Stories from Tier 1 are the most reputable, Tier 2 is from smaller but prominent sites. Tier 3 is for notable rumors but from sources who are not as recognised/reliable as Tiers 1 and 2.