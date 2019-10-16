WWE have reportedly been looking at ‘localized’ NXT properties across the globe for the past couple of months. Although not a mega-hit the NXT UK brand has brought together some of the top independent talents in the United Kingdom and Europe.

According to Wrestling Observer Radio WWE recently attempted to purchase the Pro Wrestling NOAH brand. NOAH is one of the most revered companies in Japanese wrestling history alongside New Japan Pro Wrestling.

Apparently a deal could not be reached and WWE are looking at other potential promotions to going into business with. This is apparently all in aid of creating a new NXT Japan brand. With a strong core group such as NOAH as the base WWE would be able to craft their gold and black brand into a staple of the Japanese wrestling scene.

New Japan reportedly have a big announcement coming up on Friday, although it is likely to have nothing to do with this NXT Japan news.

