Last night WWE premiered their brand new series ‘Broken Skull Sessions’ with Stone Cold Steve Austin. The first episode featured one of the most iconic names in the history of pro wrestling, The Undertaker.

According to PWInsider (Tier 1 Source) WWE are hoping that CM Punk could be a featured guest on the new podcast format. Punk recently ‘returned’ to WWE as part of the WWE Backstage show as an analyst. There’s an important distinction to be made, Punk’s contract is with the FOX Network, not WWE, however many in the company believe this is the first step in re-building the company’s relationship with CM Punk.

There’s currently no word on whether WWE has actually reached out to Punk regarding the interview. Surely it’s an opportunity that Austin would unlikely to turn down.

24 Wrestling is one of the top Wrestling News Aggregators on the internet. With that in mind we have implemented a new 'tiering' system regarding the stories and rumors that we post. Stories from Tier 1 are the most reputable, Tier 2 is from smaller but prominent sites. Tier 3 is for notable rumors but from sources who are not as recognised/reliable as Tiers 1 and 2.

