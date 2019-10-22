WWE Superstar Xavier Woods recently suffered an Achilles tendon injury at Sunday’s WWE live event in Sydney, Australia. WWE recently confirmed that Woods’ was injured and was pulled from the remainder of the tour.

F4Wonline.com and Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio have reported that the injury is ‘serious.’ WWE noted that Woods is suffering from an Achilles injury, but did not specify that the injury was a tear. The reports are now indicating that it was in fact an Achilles tear.

We do not currently have a timetable for Woods’ return to the ring. An Achilles Tendon tear is an extremely dangerous injury and the recovery time is around 8-9 months. Former WWE Superstar Edge also suffered from an Achilles tear and he was never the same in-ring. We will update as soon as we hear more on the story.

