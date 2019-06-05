There’s now heavy speculation on WWE doing a women’s division match at WWE Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia on Friday. This would be the first time female Superstars perform in the Kingdom, if it happens.

We noted earlier, via PWInsider, that Natalya is making the trip to Saudi Arabia for Friday’s big event in Jeddah. Fightful has since revealed that Alexa Bliss is also making the trip. There’s no official word yet on why they are making the trip to the Kingdom, or if they will appear. Renee Young is also making the trip over, but she will likely be calling thew show as she did at Crown Jewel last year.

Furthermore, @Wrestlevotes reported today that WWE discussed doing a women’s match at Super ShowDown several months ago, which should be taken as a rumor for now. The idea then was to do Nia Jax vs. Natalya, but Jax is currently out of action with an injury. It looks like they might do Bliss vs. Natalya now, which would be huge for WWE due to local laws and customs that have prevented women from wrestling there.

Bliss and Sasha Banks made history back in December 2017 when they wrestled the first women’s match in the Middle East during a WWE live event in Abu Dhabi. Bliss recently spoke with Sky Sports and said she hopes to participate in another first for the company in Saudi Arabia.

“I would love to [have a match in Saudi Arabia],” Bliss said. “I was very nervous at first with the match in Abu Dhabi because I didn’t know how we were going to be received but it was actually incredible. The crowd was all for our women being there and having that title match. I had an amazing time and I would love to be able to be have a match in Saudi Arabia if given the opportunity. Women have never competed there in any aspect so it would be awesome to entertain there and break down barriers. It shows that our business is global.”

