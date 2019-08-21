Rusev revealed on Instagram this week that he is now sporting a clean-shaven look, for the first time since he debuted with WWE.

Rusev apparently filmed Celtic Warrior Workouts content with Sheamus, and attended a movie with him.

The Bulgarian Brute has been away from WWE since the Super ShowDown event in early June. Wife Lana has been away since late April. It’s been reported that Rusev’s contract expires soon, and word is that he and Lana have been unhappy with their spots in WWE for a while now.

You can see Rusev’s new look in the two photos below: