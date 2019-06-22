There have been some reports over the last week regarding Rusev and his absence from WWE television. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter Rusev requested the time off recently. The Bulgarian Brute was last seen at the Super ShowDown event in the 50-man Battle Royal.

Rusev has now responded to these claims. The WWE performer wrote on Twitter that “you have been fed the wrong information, Dirt sheets.” So it seems that Rusev may have different reasons for currently being off of television.

There’s no word yet on when he will be back on television, but it was noted that The Bulgarian Superstar is expected back shortly. The former United States Champion did tell a fan on Twitter that he went to a Nashville Sounds minor league baseball game this past Tuesday. Rusev and Lana live in the Nashville area.

Rusev had fans talking on Twitter this week when he responded to a question on Shane McMahon.

The fan asked, “how frustrating is it, to see a Shane McMahon on TV instead of you?” Rusev responded, “I’m not. It’s normal. He is the bosses son.”