Rusev made his return to WWE TV on tonight’s RAW from Knoxville, Tennessee.

WWE did an angle where the Gender Reveal Party for Maria Kanellis ended with Maria revealing that she is expecting a boy. She then said Ricochet was the father, which led to Mike Kanellis calling Ricochet to the ring for a match. Ricochet easily won that match and insisted he was not the father. Maria then confirmed Ricochet was not the father, and said she was just trying to embarrass Mike enough so that he would stand up for her honor. Maria said that didn’t happen, so she decided to reveal the real father of her unborn son – Rusev.

Rusev then returned and destroyed Mike at ringside as Maria watched on. The Bulgarian Brute brought Kanellis back into the ring and squashed him for an easy win with The Accolade.

Rusev recently spent several months away from WWE on a hiatus. It had been reported that he wanted time off as he was unhappy with his position in the company. There’s no word yet on if this will lead to Lana’s return.

Below are shots from tonight’s angles on RAW with Kanellis: