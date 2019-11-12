WWE Superstar Rusev recently spoke to The Sun in the United Kingdom. The Bulgarian Brute talked about the recent issues in Saudi Arabia, with several WWE Superstars unable to leave the Kingdom in time for SmackDown over a week ago.

“Unpleasant, of course, because we all wanted to go home after being away for over 24 hours,” Rusev said of the travel issues. “We were all ready to get out and we couldn’t. The frustration just grew by each hour and me asking for prayers is nothing new.”

Rusev elaborated further, saying “I make a lot of money, I will definitely go back. I love it, I love every single trip that we do there, I love how we break barriers with women wrestling there and Lana being able to go. I think it’s a great victory for the company. Not just for that, but to open new doors and new opportunities to develop further, it’s just amazing. It’s a great opportunity for us to be ambassadors for entertainers.”

