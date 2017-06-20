– Below is slow motion video from last night’s WWE RAW closing segment, which saw Big Cass turn on Enzo Amore:

– The debut of Mike & Maria Kanellis at WWE Money In the Bank on Sunday brought some interest from fans as Maria Kanellis was the 7th most-searched Google term on Monday with 20,000 searches. F4Wonline.com notes that this is rare for a WWE name the day after a pay-per-view.

– As noted, Triple H recently presented police officer Charlie Guenigault with a custom WWE Title belt in London. Charlie is the 25 year old officer that fought terrorists during the recent London Bridge attacks while off-duty, and while wearing a Sami Zayn t-shirt. Sami sent this video message to Guenigault: