AEW star Sammy Guevara recently spoke to Inside The Ropes for Full Gear weekend. As part of the interview Guevara was asked about his partnership with Chris Jericho as part of the Inner Circle stable. “He’s been doing this longer than I’ve been alive,” Guevara stated. “You should really be asking him how it feels to be with me, Spanish God and all.”

Sammy went on to say “I’ve been killing it every time that I’ve been in the ring on Dynamite. So Jericho saw that just from a year ago. He saw me do an NWA show, I never saw him in person he just saw my work and said ‘we [AEW] need to hire this kid.’ He got me hired, SOLELY off my talent and here I am capitalising fully on that.”

