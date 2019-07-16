Former WWE United States Champion Samoa Joe may be appearing on Smackdown Live tonight. With WWE’s Wild Card rule still in effect (did you even know Joe wasn’t on Smackdown!?) Joe will apparently be making his way to the blue brand tonight according to PW Insider.

Joe lost this past Sunday to Kofi Kingston in a WWE Championship match. Many fans were anticipating a title change at the event but it was not to be. WWE may have to figure something out quickly to get Joe back to the level of dominant heel that he was was in his initial US title run. Joe did defeat Finn Balor last night during RAW with a quick roll up.

Both Cesaro and Drew McIntyre will also be appearing on the show tonight. Cesaro recently faced Smackdown Superstar Aleister Black in a losing battle at Extreme Rules. That match was critically acclaimed and a long feud may be the likely option for the pair going forward. Drew McIntyre is still linked with Shane McMahon, who still technically runs Smackdown Live. McIntyre and McMahon lost this past Sunday at Extreme Rules to The Undertaker and Roman Reigns.