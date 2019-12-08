Former ECW star Sandman recently made some controversial comments regarding women’s wrestling to some of the bigger stars on the independent scene. IMPACT wrestling star Jordynne Grace recently sent out a tweet saying “hey remember that time The Sandman came up to four women about to main event to tell us that women main eventing is “wrong” and “any male wrestler with any sort of experience would agree”? Was this in 1998? No, it was tonight. December 2019.”

“There are so many girls that totally deserve to be main eventers in all kinds of different types of organizations”

Sandman himself has now made some comments on the situation, recently speaking to Busted Open Radio. “I didn’t think any of [the criticism] was warranted at all until my kids called me stating that I was trending for two days and I’m trending for telling somebody that to me it’s not important what was tweeted. But the bottom line is that I don’t think that most fans are ready for girls to be in main events. That’s it,” stated Sandman. “There are so many girls that totally deserve to be main eventers in all kinds of different types of organizations. From WWE and AEW, but no. I absolutely don’t think like that and that’s just the way it is, I don’t know where Jordynne Grace got her information but I know that I never talked to that girl.”

Tara Valkyrie

“Originally, I was talking to John Morrison’s girlfriend, Taya Valkyrie. I was just walking by her and said hi to everybody and asked her what was going on? I asked her what number she was on tonight. Because I like watching her matches and would like to help her out in any way that I can and I was talking to her. Not to four people at all.”