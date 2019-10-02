WWE Superstar Sasha Banks recently took part in an interview for the YouTube channel “Kinda Funny.” During the interview Banks revealed that she signed a new deal with WWE when she recently returned to the company. Banks also made some interesting comments regarding her relationship with WWE CEO Vince McMahon.

“Since I came back, (Vince) gave me a really good contract,” Banks said on the video. “So, we have just this great relationship because we just talk money. And he wants me to make him cool so I’m just helping him with his jokes. We text legit every single day. He sends me a private jet, he got me a bus. I’m just so blessed, I’m so lucky, I’m probably the first-ever woman to have her own bus.”

Banks elaborated further, saying “I’m making millions, did you not know that? I am so rich. Look at this, this is Gucci with my dog on it, Vince got it for me. I’m just so blessed. Me and Vince are like best friends now. I mean I have met Shane’s grandkids and they kind of look at me like that ‘oh my god, what a legend, you look beautiful, let’s take a picture,’ like stuff like that.”